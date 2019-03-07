Man United are used to surviving – Rashford plays it cool after PSG comeback

Marcus Rashford played it cool after scoring Manchester United's crucial last-gasp penalty to remarkably secure Champions League progression against Paris Saint-Germain, adamant the club are used to "surviving" in such situations.

United went into Wednesday's second leg in Paris in a difficult position, with a host of first-team players out injured and Paul Pogba missing through suspension after a red card in the 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

But first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku after errors by Thilo Kehrer and Gianluigi Buffon had United 2-1 up at the break, with Juan Bernat getting PSG's solitary goal.

PSG looked to have done enough, but a contentious VAR decision penalised Presnel Kimpembe for handball in second-half stoppage time, and Rashford dispatched the spot-kick to seal a historic comeback.

No team had ever progressed in a Champions League knockout tie after losing a first leg at home by two goals or more, but Rashford feels as though United are used to defying the odds.

"Everything seemed to be against us, but like Romelu said, we're used to surviving in these moments," Rashford told BT Sport.

"We proved that one more time, we can still improve of course, and we keep pushing."

United started with both Rashford and Lukaku leading the line, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's line-up having a positive look to it despite the injury problems.

And Lukaku always felt confident as a duo they could do some damage.

"It was good," he added. "We were confident before the game. Me and Marcus played up front against Southampton.

"We knew we could do the business and it was a pleasure to play with him, and we both scored, so I'm happy.

"We just keep going, the competitiveness starts at the training ground. We are doing amazing comebacks in training.

"It's just natural to us, we just keep going until the referee blows the whistle."