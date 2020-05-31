Liverpool boss Klopp reveals Reds' sunny disposition

Jurgen Klopp has revealed just how much runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool are enjoying their moment in the sun.

After 30 years of frustration, close calls and intermittent spells of being barely competitive, the six-time European champions are on the verge of winning another English league title.

The coronavirus crisis has caused football in England to be suspended for three months, but the top flight is on course to resume on June 17.

Liverpool's 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City should make it a formality that they seal a 19th domestic championship, with a maximum of two more wins required.

The glorious English weather in recent weeks has also made manager Klopp's task all the more straightforward at the Melwood training ground.

And the German has been particularly impressed by the attitude of his squad after they were fully reunited in training on Thursday, with contact now allowed between players.

He said of the squad being back together: "It's absolutely brilliant, a massive difference. The weather is just outstanding, it means all the things we have to do outside – we don't have changing rooms here, that makes it all slightly difficult – but with the weather it's absolutely no problem, it’s rather nice to do it this way.

"So, we enjoy it a lot. We could work on all the things we wanted to work on."

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Klopp said: "The first week was already really good with the small groups, I enjoyed that as well, because it was just important to get on track again, to get used to the pitch and ball and boots and all that stuff. And now we work on tactical things, that works really well.

"The boys are still the same really good bunch of boys – and that helps a lot. We are in a good moment, we enjoy it.

"Hopefully we can make progress in the next two or three weeks, there are a lot of things that need to be organised still, obviously.

"We need to get hopefully a couple of [bits of] information but we take it like it is and use each second we are together."