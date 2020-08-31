Lewandowski could still be playing at 40

Robert Lewandowski believes he could play until the age of 40 after another outstanding season for Bayern Munich.

The Bayern striker scored 55 goals in 2019-20 to fire the Bundesliga giants to the treble, winning the Champions League for the first time in his career.

Lewandowski shows no sign of stopping and last week said his Bayern contract, which expires in 2023, "will definitely not be the last".

Indeed, at 32, Lewandowski told Kicker he will continue to play for "maybe eight years".

He said: "Ending my career at Bayern is an option, of course, but I still have so many years to go.

"I don't think about the end of my career.

"I don't feel like I'm 32. I feel better than when I was 26. I've worked very specifically in recent years to reach my optimal level."

Despite his sublime campaign, Lewandowski was disappointed to miss out on the European Golden Shoe, scoring 34 times in 31 Bundesliga games as winner Ciro Immobile netted 36 in 37 for Lazio in Serie A.

"I think it's a shame that we have four fewer games in the Bundesliga [34 to the 38 in Italy]," Lewandowski added.

"The competition would be fairer if everyone played the same number of matches. If we had 20 teams in the league, like in Italy, Spain, England or France, it would be more objective."