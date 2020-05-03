In-demand Leipzig star Timo Werner must make careful choice - Rangnick

Timo Werner should think long and hard about whether a move away from RB Leipzig might reduce his playing opportunities, according to Ralf Rangnick.

Former Leipzig head coach Rangnick, who now works for the club's owners, Red Bull as head of sport and development, would welcome Werner staying put and remaining in the Bundesliga.

But Rangnick says the Germany striker is not irreplaceable and predicted Leipzig would be able to cope should Werner decide to leave at the end of this season.

Liverpool are among the clubs who have been linked with the in-demand 24-year-old, who indicated in recent days that he would rather move abroad than join potential suitors Bayern Munich.

"I know his family and that of his girlfriend and his agent very well," Rangnick said.

"He has continued to develop, especially in terms of his strike rate, and could take another leap under [Leipzig coach] Julian Nagelsmann and his colleagues. I would be happy if he stayed."

Speaking to German newspaper Mitteldeutsche Zeitung, Rangnick added: "In my opinion, RB Leipzig are so well positioned that he can be replaced.

"Timo will carefully consider whether he has the opportunity to play as regularly as is the case here at another club."