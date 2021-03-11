I am not silly – Klopp plays down Liverpool's Champions League chances

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down his side's Champions League title hopes, insisting he is not "silly" about their form troubles.

The Reds may be wavering domestically but they secured their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals with Wednesday's 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in Budapest completing a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Liverpool had lost six of their past eight games in all competitions prior to Wednesday's Leipzig win.

They have also lost six of their past seven Premier League games, ending their title hopes and stalling their top-four ambitions, prompting talk they would target the Champions League instead.

"The only reason you play in this competition is because you want to win it," Klopp told reporters post-game.

"I am not silly, we know so far this is not a season which it will look like we will win the Champions League in the end, but that doesn't mean we don't want to go as far as possible and then we will see what is possible for us.

"Now we have to wait for the draw; it will be extremely tough games whoever we get… then we will know, we will prepare for that and then we will see how far we go."

The German was further questioned about Liverpool's continental ambitions, admitting the 2018-19 European champions will be a threat but declining to elaborate more.

"We could be that [dangerous]," he said. "I don't want to sit here now and want to create headlines about our Champions League performance.

"In the Champions League, we had kind of momentum during the season and in the Premier League not yet.

"But we have still enough games to try and get that back and win football games in the Premier League as well – and that would be helpful for the Champions League as well definitely."

Klopp added that Wednesday's win would only be positive for his side as they strive to regain momentum after their poor recent run.

"The performance was very important, the level we played tonight was really good and was necessary as well because Leipzig is a tough opponent," he said.

"It will help, that's how it is. It will help but we know that Monday at Wolves [in the Premier League] is a different kind of game. But if we play as good as we played tonight then it will be tough for Wolves, that's clear."