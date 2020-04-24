Hudson-Odoi would 'love' Sancho at Chelsea amid Man Utd links

Callum Hudson-Odoi said he would "love" to team up with Borussia Dortmund star and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho at Chelsea.

Sancho is a player in demand following his exploits for Bundesliga outfit Dortmund, with Premier League rivals United and Chelsea reportedly vying for the England international's signature.

United are believed to be favourites to sign Sancho, ahead of Chelsea, but Blues winger Hudson-Odoi would like to see the 20-year-old at Stamford Bridge.

"We make sure that we're both doing well, obviously he's doing amazing and having a great season," Hudson-Odoi said during an Instagram Live session.

"We're always making sure each other is good. Obviously he's a great player, I love playing with him – he's a great player to play with.

"For England as well we've played all the way through the ages so the link-up has always been there.

"I played against him sometimes in the Youth Cup games or we would play each other for England, the link-up has always been there and we've always loved playing with each other.

"The way we play with each other we just know where each other is on the pitch every time and we just love to play with each other.

"I don't know [if he'll come]. Of course, I would love it if he came to Chelsea.

"We've had a great partnership throughout, the way we play with each other is amazing. If he came, the link-up will still be there."