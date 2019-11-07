His game is a real joy to watch – Zidane unsurprised by Rodrygo

Zinedine Zidane insisted he was unsurprised by Rodrygo Goes' impressive start at Real Madrid after the teenager's hat-trick against Galatasaray.

Rodrygo, 18, scored three times and set up another in Madrid's 6-0 Champions League win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The Brazilian has netted five goals in six games for the club since his move from Santos, leading to plenty of praise.

Zidane was happy with Rodrygo and while he is trying not to put pressure on the forward, the Madrid coach is unsurprised by his displays.

"He is only 18 years old. We are so pleased with him," Zidane told a news conference.

"When he gets a chance to play he always does well, he did that in every sense. He works hard and does a lot of things. We need to have patience and not pressure him.

"I am not surprised whatsoever, he is very talented. Perhaps we can be surprised by the three goals. He is happy, his game is a real joy to watch."

Rodrygo scored twice in the opening seven minutes against Galatasaray, while Karim Benzema netted a brace and Sergio Ramos a penalty.

Zidane praised Madrid's ruthlessness in the victory, which marked their third in four games in all competitions.

"Logically we can be happy with the six goals, but we also kept a clean sheet, defending and respecting our rivals until the end because sometimes when you are four goals up at half-time you can relax, but we didn't," he said.

"Whenever we lost the ball we pressed hard and that led to us having a well-rounded game."