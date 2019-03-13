Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League

Henderson setback hits Liverpool in Munich before Mane stunner

Liverpool suffered an early setback before taking the lead in their Champions League last-16 showdown at Bayern Munich, as captain Jordan Henderson hobbled off through injury.

Henderson appeared to land awkwardly after an aerial challenge with James Rodriguez and received treatment to his left foot.

Although the England international tried to continue he was forced to make way for Fabinho during the 13th minute.

Jurgen Klopp's decision to start with Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner ahead of Fabinho raised eyebrows before kick-off at the Allianz Arena.

However, Sadio Mane put Liverpool 1-0 ahead on the night - as well as on aggregate - with a superb 26th-minute finish.

