Haaland still looking to improve after record-breaking Champions League exploits

Erling Haaland insisted he still has room for improvement after scoring a stunning Champions League double as Borussia Dortmund beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The January signing's first European goals for Dortmund took his tally in the competition to 10 from seven matches, with eight of those strikes having come for former club Salzburg in this season's group stage.

No player had previously scored 10 Champions League goals in fewer than 11 appearances, while only Kylian Mbappe reached that total at a younger age.

Haaland also became just the fifth player to reach double-figures in his debut campaign in Europe's elite club competition, following in the footsteps of Just Fontaine (10 in 1958-59), Claudio Sulser (11 in 1978-79), Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino (both 10 in 2017-18).

But Haaland was also slightly wasteful before half-time against PSG and is targeting further growth heading into the return leg, where Dortmund will hope to secure a quarter-final berth.

"I know that I have a lot to improve and you saw that today," he told DAZN. "I have to keep working hard.

"We have to keep going. I want to reach far in this competition and work hard and keep going.

"I didn't think too much [after the second goal]. I enjoyed the moment - these nights you live for. It's fantastic.

"We'll see [about scoring in Paris]. I have to keep working hard and get better and then we'll see."

Haaland was slightly frustrated Dortmund had conceded to Neymar, the world's most expensive player briefly equalising before the Norway international's blistering second, as an away goal gives PSG a scarcely deserved foothold in the tie.

Asked if Dortmund played a perfect game, he replied: "No, because we let in a goal. But that's how it is. We have to improve and we'll see what happens in the next game."

Team-mate Emre Can told BT Sport of Haaland: "Of course, he's a great, great footballer and he scores a lot of goals. But he's also a great guy.

"He's a little bit crazy, I think, funny. Hopefully, he'll continue like that."