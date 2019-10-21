Giroud is right to be unhappy, says Chelsea boss Lampard

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is prepared to discuss Olivier Giroud's future in January if the France international is still unhappy with his lack of game time.

The emergence of Tammy Abraham as Lampard's first-choice striker this season means Giroud has been restricted to a solitary start and two substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Speaking on international duty with France last week, Giroud said he would be prepared to leave the club if he is "forced" to make a decision.

Lampard understands the former Arsenal man's frustrations, accepting that he should not be content to sit behind Abraham in the pecking order.

"I had a good chat with Oli before he went away and I always respect all the players, but particularly the players of that age of low thirties," Lampard said.

"I love his professionalism. He was bang on when he spoke to me, and also with his quotes when away with France. He shouldn't be happy and accept not playing. That's what good players do. I think, as I said to Oli, he will get his games and be a big influence for us.

"At the moment, because of how Tammy is playing, there hasn't been the minutes, so I would happily sit down with Oli in January. But that is a long way away. I want him here."

Abraham, who has scored eight goals in nine Premier League games this season, says he thinks of Giroud as an "older brother".

"I look at Oli like an older brother," Abraham said. "I'm always learning from him on the training pitch and I've grown up watching him.

"He's always supporting me. When someone's doing well and scoring goals you have to support them and that's what he is doing for me.

“I look at different strikers. Oli is obviously not the fastest striker in the world, but what he has is unbelievable. His one-touch play, his hold-up play, his one-touch finishing. I just take those little things that I see in training."