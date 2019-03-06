De Ligt: Who knows how far Ajax can go!

Matthijs de Ligt is placing no limit on Ajax's ambitions in the Champions League this season after dumping out holders Real Madrid with a sensational 4-1 thumping on Tuesday.

Ajax trailed 2-1 after the home leg in Amsterdam, but they were in scintillating form at the Santiago Bernabeu as Hakim Ziyech and David Neres fired them into a 2-0 half-time lead.

Dusan Tadic all but secured victory and, after Marco Asensio pulled one back, Lasse Schone made sure with a free-kick from a tight angle.

Madrid had won the competition in each of the last three seasons and so, while De Ligt was confident of this scalp, Ajax's belief has been boosted by the high-profile upset.

"We knew that it was possible to get a result here," he told Veronica TV.

"We always believed that if we could play our own game we could cause them problems. You already saw that in the first match in Amsterdam.

"This was us at our best. It was a real team performance. The way our attackers tracked back to defend was great.

"We caused Bayern [Munich] problems, who are one of the favourites, and we have just eliminated the holders. Who knows how far we can go?"