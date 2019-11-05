Ligue 1
De Ligt to miss Juventus' Lokomotiv trip with ankle injury

De Ligt to miss Juventus' Lokomotiv trip with ankle injury

Matthijs de Ligt will miss Juventus' Champions League clash with Lokomotiv Moscow due to an ankle injury.

After scoring the winner in the derby against Torino in Serie A on Saturday, centre-back De Ligt was diagnosed with "a slightly sprained left ankle".

The 20-year-old was consequently left out of a Juve team that will clinch qualification from Group D with a victory over Lokomotiv in Moscow.

Maurizio Sarri will hope to have De Ligt available to face AC Milan at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Adrien Rabiot was included in the 20-man group for the trip to Russia after sitting out the 1-0 victory over Torino because of a suspension.

Hoeness: Bayern will know more about Kovac replacement in three weeks
It is okay to be demanding - Valverde has no problem with Barca whistles

