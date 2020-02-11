Dalot: It's like Bruno Fernandes has been at Man Utd for two years already

Bruno Fernandes has settled so well at Manchester United it is like he has been around for two years, according to team-mate Diogo Dalot.

Fernandes made his debut for United in a 0-0 draw with Wolves on February 1, having joined the Premier League club from Sporting CP in January.

Dalot said his Portuguese compatriot had settled well at United, who are in Spain during their mid-season break.

"Perfectly. I mean, it is like he has been here for two years already," the full-back told the club's website.

"He is getting on very well with the lads, it is very good to have him here, it is very good for me, very good for the team, he is a fantastic player and a fantastic person.

"So, it is one more to help the team."

United have endured a tough season and are eighth in the Premier League table, but remain alive in the FA Cup and Europa League.

Dalot hopes United – who visit Chelsea on February 17 – can push for a top-four finish and win silverware this season.

"That is why we are here. Man United always fights for trophies and to win games," he said.

"Those competitions, we want to win them with everything we have and the fight for the top four in the Premier League, because that is what we want as players.

"I think we have everything to do that."