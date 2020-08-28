Cuadrado 'can't imagine' Messi joining Ronaldo at Juventus

Juventus attacker Juan Cuadrado cannot see Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi joining Cristiano Ronaldo at the Serie A champions.

Messi has sensationally told Barca he wants to leave the club, where the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has spent his entire professional career.

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter have been most strongly linked with moves for the 33-year-old.

Others have suggested Messi could join Ronaldo in Turin to bring together the two best players of the modern day, but Cuadrado would be surprised if such a move happened.

"I can't imagine it at all. The truth is that I don't," he told ESPN Nexo on Thursday.

Cuadrado added: "Just like with Cristiano, many people did not believe and suddenly he arrived."

Juve are preparing to begin their 2020-21 campaign under a new head coach after Andrea Pirlo replaced Maurizio Sarri at the helm earlier this month.

Cuadrado, who has been at Juve since 2015 and initially arrived on loan, said he was yet to hold talks with Pirlo about his plans.

"I have not had the opportunity to talk to him yet. When it is my turn I will surely tell him where I feel much more comfortable [playing]," he said.

"Hopefully what he knows and what a good player he was, he can contribute to the team and that we can get many titles together."