Coutinho unsure about future ahead of Barcelona return

Philippe Coutinho is unsure what his future holds ahead of his return to Barcelona from Bayern Munich.

Coutinho completed his loan spell at Bayern by winning the Champions League title after a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final on Sunday.

The Brazil international is expected to make a permanent move from Barcelona this close season, the former Liverpool star linked with a return to the Premier League.

Coutinho, who came off the bench against PSG, said he was eager for a strong 2020-21 season – but he is unsure where that will be.

"I haven't thought about this. I have to go back and I want to work hard to have a great year," he told Movistar+.

"I don't know if [it will be] in Barcelona."

As Barca finished 2019-20 trophy-less, Coutinho won a treble at Bayern, who crushed the LaLiga giants 8-2 in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Coutinho scored a brace in that game and also came off the bench against PSG as Kingsley Coman's second-half header was enough in the final.

It meant PSG were denied a maiden Champions League title, but Coutinho still had praise for his international team-mate Neymar.

"I told him that he had a great season and he is going to fight for this and to be the best in the world," he said.