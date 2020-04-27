Coronavirus: UEFA releases €236.5m for members

UEFA's member associations will benefit from a €236.5million fund to help "meet the challenges of COVID-19".

Each of the 55 members will be able to access up to €4.3m, paid across this season and next, and use it however they see fit.

The money comes from the European governing body's HatTrick funding, which usually helps with running costs and other specific areas of domestic football.

UEFA has eased those limitations so that associations can deliver the finance where it is most needed as football remains on lockdown across the continent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our sport is facing an unprecedented challenge brought about by the COVID-19 crisis," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin in a statement on Monday.

"UEFA wants to help its members to respond in ways that are appropriate to their specific circumstances.

"As a result, we have agreed that up to €4.3million per association, paid for the remainder of this season and next, as well as part of the investment funding, can be used as our members see fit to rebuild the football community.

"I believe this is a responsible decision to help as much as we can; and I am proud of the unity that football is showing throughout this crisis.

"Without doubt, football will be at the heart of life returning to normal. When that time comes, football must be ready to answer that call."