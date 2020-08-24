Champions League winner and top scorer Lewandowski: Never stop dreaming

Robert Lewandowski said "never stop dreaming" after the Bayern Munich star finally won his first Champions League title.

Bayern claimed their sixth European Cup/Champions League crown and completed the 2019-20 treble thanks to Sunday's 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Kingsley Coman's second-half header separated the two teams in Lisbon, where Bayern became the first team in European Cup/Champions League history to win 11 successive games.

It capped a memorable night for Lewandowski, who had never won the Champions League prior to the PSG showdown after losing the 2012-13 final against Bayern during his time with Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski – an eight-time Bundesliga champion who enjoyed a remarkable season with 55 goals in all competitions – revelled in the achievement, writing via Instagram: "Never stop dreaming. Never give up when you fail.

"Work hard to achieve your goal. Thank you for your support, for believing in our abilities. We are the Champions of Europe!"

While Lewandowski did not score against PSG, the Bayern striker was still crowned the Champions League's top goalscorer in 2019-20.

Lewandowski scored 15 goals for Bayern, five more than Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland as the Poland international fell just two shy of Cristiano Ronaldo's record.