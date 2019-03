The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals is:

Ajax v Juventus

Liverpool v Porto

Tottenham v Manchester City

Manchester United v Barcelona

The first legs are due to take place on April 9 and 10, with the return matches a week later.

The draw for the semi-finals is:

Ajax/Juventus v Tottenham/Manchester City

Liverpool/Porto v Manchester United/Barcelona

The first legs will be played on April 30 and May 1, while the second meetings are to be played the following week.