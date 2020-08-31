Champions League qualifying third round: PAOK host Benfica, AZ head to Kiev

Benfica will take on PAOK in the third round of qualifying for the 2020-21 Champions League.

Jorge Jesus' side will head to Thessaloniki on September 15 or 16 to face the team that knocked out Turkish club Besiktas in the previous round.

Eredivisie side AZ face a visit to Dynamo Kiev, while Ferencvaros, who beat Celtic in round two, will host Dinamo Zagreb.

Gent will play Rapid Vienna, Qarabag take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former side Molde, Red Star Belgrade visit Omonia Nicosia and Maccabi Tel-Aviv host Dinamo Brest.

Swiss champions Young Boys head to Denmark to face Midtjylland.

This year, all the ties will be one-off matches played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The winners will progress to the play-off round, while the losing sides will drop into the Europa League, either into the play-offs or straight into the group stage.