Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League

BREAKING NEWS: PSG forward Mbappe out of Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta

BREAKING NEWS: PSG forward Mbappe out of Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta

AFP

Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta.

The World Cup winner had scans on his ankle injury on Monday that revealed he will miss the next three weeks.

Mbappe will not be available for Friday's last ever Coupe de la Ligue final against Lyon and is also not due to return in time to face Atalanta.

The last-eight Champions League meeting in Lisbon will be played on August 12, although the forward could yet be fit for the semi-finals if PSG advance.

Previous Fernandes: Man Utd deserve Champions League footba
Read
Fernandes: Man Utd deserve Champions League football... but we want more
Next Guardiola's knowledge is key to holding off Real M
Read
Guardiola's knowledge is key to holding off Real Madrid, says Bernardo Silva

Latest Stories