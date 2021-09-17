Bayern Munich and France star Kingsley Coman undergoes heart operation

Kingsley Coman has undergone a minor heart operation, Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann announced.

The France winger had the procedure on Thursday to correct the rhythm of his heart but is expected to make a swift return to training.

Nagelsmann said there was "a manageable risk" involved in the procedure and explained it was not an uncommon condition.

"His heartbeat rhythm had a slight disturbance with a minor added beat. At times he had a slight shortage of breath," Nagelsmann said in a pre-match news conference ahead of his team's clash with Bochum.

"That's why we opted for long-term ECG monitoring and went ahead with this procedure.

"He is doing very well, he has minimal wound pain. When the wound has healed, he will start training again and will not be absent for more than one and a half to two weeks before he starts team training."

Coman should be able to take part in cardio training by Tuesday, Nagelsmann said.

The Bayern boss further explained the impact on Coman before he had surgery.

“It's not that unusual. Several people have it," Nagelsmann said. "He said every now and then that he wasn't always breathing so perfectly. Then there were several tests, including a long-term ECG.

Coman, 25, joined Bayern initially on a two-year loan from Juventus in 2015 and subsequently made the move permanent.

He first emerged through Paris Saint-Germain's academy and scored the winning goal against the Parisians in the 2019-20 Champions League final, as Bayern won 1-0 in Lisbon.