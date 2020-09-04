Ligue 1
Bayern is my home, says Liverpool target Thiago

Thiago Alcantara hinted he has not entirely ruled out staying with Bayern Munich.

The Spain playmaker excelled under Hansi Flick as Bayern won the Champions League to complete a treble in 2019-20.

Thiago, 29, is out of contract next June and has been heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool.

But after a typically imperious showing – he completed 97 of 104 passes – during Spain's last-gasp 1-1 Nations League draw against Germany in Stuttgart, the former Barcelona man seemingly left the door ajar to a stay in Bavaria.

Asked whether there was "no chance" of him remaining at Bayern next season, he replied: "Bayern is my home and I am happy to be there.

"I only think about [Spain's] game against Ukraine. Afterwards we will see."

Since signing from Barcelona in 2013, Thiago has made 235 appearances for Bayern, scoring 31 goals.

Last weekend, Bayern chief executive Karl Heinz-Rummenigge said of Thiago: "It looks like he will leave us. I expect an offer for him in the next few days."

