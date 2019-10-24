Alisson ecstatic after Oxlade-Chamberlain's stunning Champions League comeback

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson hailed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's glorious double against Genk as a "special" moment for the European champions.

The injury-plagued midfielder marked his first Champions League appearance in 18 months with two exquisite goals in the club's comprehensive 4-1 win over Genk on Wednesday.

His low drive gave Liverpool the lead in the second minute and he lit up the Luminus Arena with an even better effort before the hour, stabbing a sublime shot in off the underside of the crossbar with the outside of his right boot.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp described the scene-stealing performance as "a great story" given Oxlade-Chamberlain's battle to overcome the serious knee injury he suffered in the semi-finals in April 2018.

Alisson, an opponent in the Roma goal that day, concurred.

"It was special for everyone," the Brazilian, recently recovered from a calf issue, told Liverpool's official website.

"We see him working hard at the training ground. In the last weeks, I worked with him; in the last international break, we had training and he was enjoying the sessions.

"I'm really happy for him scoring like that, playing like that and helping the team. I think he is really happy, as am I."

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah joined the England international on the scoresheet as the Reds issued a confident response to the lacklustre Premier League draw against Manchester United.

Next up is Sunday's home game against a Tottenham side fresh from a morale-boosting 5-0 hiding of Red Star Belgrade.

"It's always good to play against a tough rival," Alisson said. "Tottenham had a tough moment in the last five games but they proved their value in the last one, they proved their quality.

"We played against Red Star and we know how difficult it is. They did well, they won 5-0. It will be a good game for us, a good test.

"Now we need to rest and focus on that game 100 per cent."