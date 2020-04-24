Zanetti: Barcelona? I see Lautaro Martinez happy at Inter

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti believes Lautaro Martinez is happy at the Serie A club amid strong links to Barcelona.

Martinez is reportedly Barca's prime transfer target as the LaLiga champions look to sign a long-term replacement for veteran forward Luis Suarez.

Also linked to Real Madrid and Manchester City, Martinez had scored 16 goals in 31 games across all competitions before the coronavirus pandemic brought sport to a standstill.

Zanetti was asked about Martinez during an Instagram Live session with former Inter striker Christian Vieri and he said: "I will be sincere. When we took him, we knew he was one of Argentina's most promising young men.

"Now with the work of [head coach Antonio] Conte, at just 22 years old, he can give a lot. Right now here, with everything that is happening, we are not thinking about what he will do.

"Then we'll see, but now I see him very happy here at Inter. And with Lukaku he is great."

Martinez swapped Racing Club for Inter in 2018 and he has quickly established himself as one of the most sought-after forwards in European football.

The Argentina international has scored 25 goals in total since joining Inter from Racing Club.