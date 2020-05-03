Valero tells Lautaro Martinez to stay at Inter and lead 'very important project'

Borja Valero urged Inter team-mate Lautaro Martinez to ignore Barcelona's advances and stay at San Siro as he hailed the Argentina forward.

Martinez has been the subject of consistent transfer speculation this season, with Barca said to be interested in Lionel Messi's international colleague.

The 22-year-old has scored 16 goals in all competitions for the Nerazzurri this season, starring alongside Romelu Lukaku.

After netting just nine times in the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign, Valero believes Martinez is Inter's most improved player.

And the ex-Fiorentina midfielder wants Martinez to remain in Milan.

"From year to year, he is the one who has improved the most," Valero told Gazzetta dello Sport. "In addition to scoring, he does an extraordinary job for the team."

As for why Martinez should stay at Inter rather than go to Barcelona, Valero said: "Here we have a very important project. It is clear to everyone. To make it happen, we need him to be with us."

Valero expects January signing Christian Eriksen to follow Martinez in showing signs of progress once he has settled at Inter.

"He only arrived this season," Valero said. "A week before, he was still playing for Tottenham. Then he had changed the league, country, language, training system.

"It is not easy to get used to it quickly. When he was gearing up, the season was suspended. He has everything to lift Inter. He just needs time."