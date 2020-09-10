Tonali: Milan move a dream come true

Sandro Tonali described his move to Serie A giants Milan as a dream come true after arriving from relegated Brescia.

Milan announced the signing of Italy sensation Tonali on loan with an option to buy for a reported €35million fee.

Tonali supported Milan as a child and the 20-year-old midfielder revelled in the transfer on Wednesday.

"These are strong, wonderful feelings. I am so happy," Tonali told Sky Sport Italia.

"Playing with the Milan shirt was a dream of mine, I haven't worn it yet, but that will happen tomorrow [Thursday]."

"I will sleep tonight and tomorrow will have a great training session," added the three-time Italy international.

Tonali, compared to Italian great Andrea Pirlo, had been tipped to join city rivals Inter following his exploits for Brescia.

A technically gifted midfielder renowned for his dribbling and passing abilities, Tonali scored once and registered seven assists for Brescia as they were relegated from Serie A in 2019-20.

Tonali – who also reportedly ignored offers from Barcelona and Manchester United – had played a key role in Brescia's promotion to Italy's top tier in 2018-19.

Stefano Pioli's Milan face Shamrock Rovers in Europa League qualifying on September 17 before opening their Serie A campaign at home to Bologna on September 21.