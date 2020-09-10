Ligue 1
Serie A

Tonali: Milan move a dream come true

Tonali: Milan move a dream come true

Getty Images

Sandro Tonali described his move to Serie A giants Milan as a dream come true after arriving from relegated Brescia.

Milan announced the signing of Italy sensation Tonali on loan with an option to buy for a reported €35million fee.

Tonali supported Milan as a child and the 20-year-old midfielder revelled in the transfer on Wednesday.

"These are strong, wonderful feelings. I am so happy," Tonali told Sky Sport Italia.

"Playing with the Milan shirt was a dream of mine, I haven't worn it yet, but that will happen tomorrow [Thursday]."

"I will sleep tonight and tomorrow will have a great training session," added the three-time Italy international.

Tonali, compared to Italian great Andrea Pirlo, had been tipped to join city rivals Inter following his exploits for Brescia.

A technically gifted midfielder renowned for his dribbling and passing abilities, Tonali scored once and registered seven assists for Brescia as they were relegated from Serie A in 2019-20.

Tonali – who also reportedly ignored offers from Barcelona and Manchester United – had played a key role in Brescia's promotion to Italy's top tier in 2018-19.

Stefano Pioli's Milan face Shamrock Rovers in Europa League qualifying on September 17 before opening their Serie A campaign at home to Bologna on September 21.

Previous Tonali completes initial loan move to Milan
Read
Tonali completes initial loan move to Milan
Next Lautaro Martinez not leaving Inter for Barca – Zan
Read
Lautaro Martinez not leaving Inter for Barca – Zanetti

Latest Stories