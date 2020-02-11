Szczesny rewarded with new Juve deal

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has signed a new contract with the Serie A champions until 2024.

The Poland international has established himself as the Turin giants' first-choice keeper since Gianluigi Buffon joined Paris Saint Germain ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Juve on Tuesday announced that Szczesny, signed from Arsenal in July 2017 after spending two seasons on loan at Roma, has extended his stay with the Serie A title contenders.

The 29-year-old has made 84 appearances for the defending champions, winning the Scudetto twice, and the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana once apiece.

Szczesny has been commanding for Maurizio Sarri's side this season, keeping Buffon on the bench for much of the campaign after the Italy icon's return to the club.

He said: "This is a demonstration on behalf of the club of the trust they have in me, and so I am very happy.

"I will look to keep giving my best in the next few years with Juve."

He added: "I am here until 2024 and I want to win everything. This is the objective of the club and the players. We need to sweat, to run and sacrifice to achieve the objectives, which is more trophies and titles."

After 23 Serie A matches this term, Juve are second to Antonio Conte's Inter, trailing them on goal difference.