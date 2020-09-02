Serie A fixtures: Bologna first, Atalanta last for Ibrahimovic and Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will provide Bologna with a close-up view of what might have been when Milan begin their Serie A campaign at home on September 20.
The Swedish veteran penned a one-year extension at San Siro this week having previously been linked to a move to Sinisa Mihajlovic's side.
Ibrahimovic's decision will have been swayed in part by a sensational finish to the previous campaign, which saw Milan go unbeaten in 13 games across all competitions when football in Italy resumed after the suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Milan will aim to build on that form, which yielded a sixth-place finish, during a favourable-looking opening that sees home games with Bologna and Spezia sandwich a trip a Crotone, though the derby with Inter and a clash against Roma at San Siro follow.
Lazio will be the last visitors to Milan of 2020 on December 23, while the Rossoneri host Juventus on January 6 in one of six matches – which include a visit from Atalanta – that month.
The second clash against Inter takes place on February 21, while a trip to Turin to face champions Juventus is on May 9 in one of three away games from Milan's last four matches.
Stefano Pioli, who signed a new two-year contract as head coach in July, takes his side to Atalanta – who finished third last season – on the final day on May 23.
The schedule, published on September 2, is subject to change.
Milan's fixtures in full:
September 20 - Milan v Bologna
September 27 - Crotone v Milan
October 4 - Milan v Spezia
October 18 - Inter v Milan
October 25 - Milan v Roma
November 1 - Udinese v Milan
November 8 - Milan v Hellas Verona
November 22 - Napoli v Milan
November 29 - Milan v Fiorentina
December 6 - Sampdoria v Milan
December 13 - Milan v Parma
December 16 - Genoa v Milan
December 20 - Sassuolo v Milan
December 23 - Milan v Lazio
January 3 - Benevento v Milan
January 6 - Milan v Juventus
January 10 - Milan v Torino
January 17 - Cagliari v Milan
January 24 - Milan v Atalanta
January 31 - Bologna v Milan
February 7 - Milan v Crotone
February 14 - Spezia v Milan
February 21 - Milan v Inter
February 28 - Roma v Milan
March 3 - Milan v Udinese
March 7 - Hellas Verona v Milan
March 14 - Milan v Napoli
March 21 - Fiorentina v Milan
April 4 - Milan v Sampdoria
April 11 - Parma v Milan
April 18 - Milan v Genoa
April 21 - Milan v Sassuolo
April 25 - Lazio v Milan
May 2 - Milan v Benevento
May 9 - Juventus v Milan
May 12 - Torino v Milan
May 16 - Milan v Cagliari
May 23 - Atalanta v Milan