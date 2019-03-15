Ronaldo returns to Portugal squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal hiatus has come to an end after he was included in a 25-man squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Ukraine and Serbia.

Ronaldo, 34, has not played for his country since their disappointing World Cup campaign which saw them eliminated by Uruguay in the last 16.

The Juventus forward was allowed to miss the international get-together in September, and that extended to matches in October and November, as he settled into life at his new club.

Portugal did not suffer without him, however, going undefeated as they recorded three wins in six matches, qualifying for the Nations League Finals in the process.

But, with Euro 2020 qualifying set to start, Ronaldo is back involved with the national team.

Coach Fernando Santos has also selected two uncapped forwards in Benfica teenager Joao Felix and Brazilian-born Dyego Sousa, who plays for Sporting Braga.

After a home game against Ukraine at Lisbon's Estadio da Luz on March 22, Portugal are back in action at the same venue three days later when they take on Serbia.

Portugal squad in full: Beto (Goztepe), Jose Sa (Olympiacos), Rui Patricio (Wolves); Joao Cancelo (Juventus), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona), Jose Fonte (Lille), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica), Mario Rui (Napoli), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund); Danilo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Neves (Wolves), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP), Joao Mario (Inter), Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Pizzi (Benfica); Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Rafa Silva (Benfica), Andre Silva (Sevilla, on loan from AC Milan), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Wolves), Dyego Sousa (Sporting Braga), Joao Felix (Benfica).