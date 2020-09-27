Ronaldo predicts 'bright future' for Juventus under Pirlo after denying Roma

Cristiano Ronaldo has predicted a "bright future" for Juventus after his double salvaged a 2-2 draw for the Seria A champions against Roma on Sunday.

The Bianconeri were far from their best at Stadio Olimpico and went in at the break 2-1 down, Jordan Veretout netting a brace either side of a Ronaldo spot-kick.

Juve's chances of clawing their way back into the game suffered a blow when Adrien Rabiot was dismissed for a second bookable offence after 62 minutes, but Ronaldo secured a point with a towering header seven minutes later.

Despite Roma dominating for long periods, Ronaldo was pleased to leave the capital with a point and believes the Bianconceri are in for another successful season.

"I think it is a point earned," he told Sky Sport Italia. "It had become a complicated situation but we got back into it, even after the red card, so by the end of the campaign this could prove to be an important point.

"We're at the start of the season, there's a new coach, new ideas, but I see the team working well. We're enthusiastic and I see a bright future for us.

"What we're seeing is that the team is happy to work with a smile."