Ribery set to miss 10 weeks after ankle surgery

Fiorentina star Franck Ribery is set to miss 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his ankle on Saturday.

Ribery, 36, suffered the injury during Fiorentina's 1-0 loss to Lecce in Serie A on November 30.

Fiorentina announced on Saturday that the French attacker had undergone surgery and they expect him to resume full training in around 10 weeks' time.

"Franck Ribery today underwent surgery for stabilisation of the tibiofibular syndesmosis," a club statement read.

"The operation, carried out by Professor Gabel, was a complete success.

"The player will return to Florence on Sunday and begin his rehabilitation plan. He will resume exercise in two weeks.

"[He] is expected to resume full training in around 10 weeks' time."

Ribery has scored two goals and provided two assists in 11 league matches this season.

Fiorentina, who are struggling in 13th in Serie A, host league leaders Inter on Sunday.