Rebic joins Milan on five-year deal

Ante Rebic has completed a permanent move to Milan from Eintracht Frankfurt, signing a five-year contract.

The Croatia international impressed on loan with the Rossoneri last season, scoring 12 goals in 30 appearances to finish as their top goalscorer.

Excluding penalties, only Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo (12) has scored more goals in Serie A in 2020 than Rebic (11).

With Andre Silva having secured a permanent switch to Frankfurt for a reported €9million, Milan are said to have signed Rebic for effectively no transfer fee.

The 26-year-old made 100 competitive appearances for Eintracht, scoring 25 goals and providing 12 assists, before moving to Milan on an initial two-year loan last September.

Sporting director Fredi Bobic said via the club's website: "Our fans will always remember Ante, not only because of his outstanding performance in the 2018 DFB-Pokal final [when he was man of the match in a 3-1 win over Bayern Munich].

"We wish Ante all the best for the future. He will always be a welcome guest in Frankfurt."