Pirlo: Ramsey would be great for Juventus

Aaron Ramsey would be a great signing for Juventus, according to the club's former midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

Ramsey is set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season after the Premier League side withdrew their offer of a contract renewal, to the player's surprise.

Serie A champions Juve are reportedly among the European clubs keen to sign Ramsey, who will be available to conduct negotiations over a free transfer next month.

And Pirlo believes Juve, who signed Emre Can from Arsenal's Premier League rivals Liverpool in similar circumstances last year, would be boosted by Ramsey's arrival.

"Ramsey is a great purchase," Pirlo said on Sky Sport Italia.

"Juventus are preparing another excellent deal. He is a strong player and could do very well."

However, Juve are likely to face strong competition as reports have indicated Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain are ready to seal a January move for Wales international Ramsey.

Despite his 10-year Arsenal stay seemingly coming towards its conclusion, Ramsey has made 16 Premier League appearances this term, scoring once.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega as a potential Ramsey replacement.