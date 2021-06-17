Milan exercise option to make Tomori signing permanent

Milan will sign Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal on July 1.

The Serie A club have exercised an option to secure the 23-year-old's services until 2025.

Blues academy graduate Tomori has impressed on loan at San Siro during a spell in which he made 22 appearances in all competitions.

Milan are reported to have paid £25million to seal the deal, which could rise to £30m depending on performance factors.

"Chelsea is grateful to Fikayo for his contributions at the club, from youth level to men’s first-team squad, and wishes him the very best in his future career," read a statement from the Premier League side.

Tomori, who had 17 top-flight outings during his time at Stamford Bridge, has one England cap to his name.