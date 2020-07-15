Milan exercise option to buy Kjaer from Sevilla

Milan have exercised their option to sign on-loan Sevilla defender Simon Kjaer to a permanent contract.

Denmark international defender Kjaer cost a reported €3.5million and put pen to paper on a two-year deal at San Siro.

The 31-year-old spent the first half of 2019-20 on loan at Atalanta before joining Milan in January, when Mattia Caldara moved in the opposite direction.

Kjaer has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Milan, who sit seventh in Serie A with six games remaining this season.

Milan are reportedly set to receive €24m from Sevilla for Suso after the Andalusian club's place in next season's Champions League was secured this week.

Suso joined Sevilla on an 18-month loan in January with an obligation to buy, which was supposedly triggered by Julen Lopetegui's side finishing in LaLiga's top four.