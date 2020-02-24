Matuidi set for another season at Juve after revealing contract option

Blaise Matuidi revealed Juventus have exercised a clause in his contract to keep him at the club for another season.

The France midfielder's deal with the defending Serie A champions had been due to expire at the end of this campaign.

However, he is now contracted to the club until 2021 after Juve took up the option to retain his services.

"In my contract there was an option for another year," he told Le Figaro.

"Juventus have exercised it. I never had any doubts about it. I feel the trust of everyone."

The World Cup winner joined Juve in 2017 after a decorated spell with PSG. He has twice lifted the Serie A title and tasted success in the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana in his time with the Bianconeri.