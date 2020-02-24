Ligue 1
Serie A

Matuidi set for another season at Juve after revealing contract option

Matuidi set for another season at Juve after revealing contract option

Getty Images

Blaise Matuidi revealed Juventus have exercised a clause in his contract to keep him at the club for another season.

The France midfielder's deal with the defending Serie A champions had been due to expire at the end of this campaign.

However, he is now contracted to the club until 2021 after Juve took up the option to retain his services.

"In my contract there was an option for another year," he told Le Figaro.

"Juventus have exercised it. I never had any doubts about it. I feel the trust of everyone."

The World Cup winner joined Juve in 2017 after a decorated spell with PSG. He has twice lifted the Serie A title and tasted success in the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana in his time with the Bianconeri.

Previous Genoa 2-3 Lazio: Lazio hot on heels of Juve after
Read
Genoa 2-3 Lazio: Lazio hot on heels of Juve after win
Next 'Public health the priority' for Juve amid doubts
Read
'Public health the priority' for Juve amid doubts over scheduled Inter clash

Latest Stories