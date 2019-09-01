Marotta insists Icardi 'not a problem' despite reports of legal threat

Mauro Icardi's future is "not a question to be solved" according to Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta, despite the striker's lawyer reportedly threatening to sue the club over his exclusion from the first team.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported Icardi's legal team will seek to bring action against Inter in order to have the former club captain reinstated in the squad, which necessitates a claim for damages.

An Inter spokesperson declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Omnisport.

Marotta previously indicated his club was hoping to sell Icardi before the transfer window closes on September 2, but speaking ahead of Inter's Serie A clash with Cagliari on Sunday he said he was in no rush to find a resolution to the situation.

Since he was stripped of the captaincy last season, Icardi has been linked with Atletico Madrid and Boca Juniors in recent months, while Romelu Lukaku arrived at Inter and Alexis Sanchez also joined from Manchester United on loan.

When asked about the Icardi saga, Marotta told Sky: "We have been very clear before and we are calm today.

"We will also face this situation, but I think it is right to give space to the players who go on the pitch, to the fans, and to the club.

"It is not a question to be solved. It is not a problem; it is ordinary football management.

"At the end of the transfer window, it will be clearer."