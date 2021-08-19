Locatelli's Juventus transfer details revealed

Juventus will pay Sassuolo nothing for new signing Manuel Locatelli until 2023.

The Serie A giants confirmed on Tuesday they had secured Italy midfielder Locatelli's services on a five-year deal, with a €25million fee cited.

However, the full details of the agreement show Juve effectively have Locatelli on a free for the next two years.

After that time, and if certain "sporting objectives are met", Juve will be obligated to pay the €25m over the following three years to retain his registration.

A further €12.5m will be payable if additional conditions are met.

Locatelli scored twice against Switzerland and made five appearances in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph.

Juve vice president Pavel Nedved revealed at the start of this month that the Turin giants had made what they considered to be an "appropriate offer" for Locatelli and they have now got their man.

Locatelli had the second-best goals-per-90-minute ratio of any Italy player (0.66) in Euro 2020 after Matteo Pessina (0.95).