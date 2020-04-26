Kessie set to stay at Milan, agent suggests

Franck Kessie will likely remain at Milan for the foreseeable future as he and his agent remain confident in the Rossoneri's "project" despite reported interest from the Premier League.

Kessie, 23, is in his third season at San Siro having joined from Atalanta in 2017 and was enjoying a strong campaign before European football was brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ivory Coast international has polarised opinion among supporters during his time in Milan, but he is widely regarded to have been playing his best football at the club since Stefano Pioli's appointment as coach in October.

Arsenal, Wolves and West Ham are the Premier League clubs the box-to-box midfielder has been linked with, and as Milan look destined to miss out on Champions League football again, he might have been tempted into a move.

But his agent appears to have dashed the hopes of admirers, insisting they retain faith in how the club is developing.

"I remember that we joined Milan when they were a gamble, we did it because this is a club that has always meant a lot to us," George Atangana told Calciomercato.