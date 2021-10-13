Kessie never offered to Inter as agent calls for Milan 'contract up to his standards'

Franck Kessie's agent denied the Milan star has been offered to city rivals and Serie A champions Inter amid ongoing doubts over his future at San Siro.

Kessie is out of contract at the end of the season and the Milan midfielder is no closer to re-signing with the Rossoneri, despite voicing his desire to remain at the club "forever".

There has been speculation linking Kessie with Inter, while the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Arsenal have also emerged as options on a free transfer.

While downplaying the Inter reports, George Atangana warned Milan the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international requires a new deal that reflects his quality.

"A player of Franck's calibre does not need to be offered to anyone. In any case, I have never spoken to Inter," Atangana told Calciomercato.com.

"An important player needs a contract that is up to his standards.

"There was a formal offer from the club [Milan] and a request from the agent, but we are talking about figures a long way off what you are referring to.

"For too long people have been saying things in the wrong way. I am sorry for those who read these stories and believe them to be true."

Kessie has called Milan home since 2017, having initially joined from Atalanta on loan before signing permanently in 2019.

After scoring 13 Serie A goals in 37 appearances last season, Kessie is yet to find the back of the net through five matches this term.