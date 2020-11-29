Juve must learn to win without Ronaldo, insists Pirlo

Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo said the Serie A champions must learn to win without Cristiano Ronaldo after the superstar missed Saturday's draw against Benevento.

Ronaldo was rested as Juve produced another below-par performance in their 1-1 draw away to Benevento.

Alvaro Morata's 21st-minute opener was cancelled out by Benevento's Gaetano Letizia on the stroke of half-time, before the former was sent off at the death.

Juve are three points adrift of leaders Milan and Pirlo urged his side to improve in the absence of Ronaldo – who has scored eight goals in five Serie A appearances this season.

"Ronaldo is a very important player, not only for us," Pirlo told reporters post-match.

"He was for Real Madrid and for previous Juventus.

"This kind of players are game and goals catalysts, but we must win this kind of games with or without Ronaldo. We must improve this side."

Juve have won only one of their last nine away matches in Serie A, dating back to last season.

The Italian powerhouse – who have four wins and five draws so far in Serie A – have also drawn at least five of their first nine league games of the season for the first time since 2001-02.

"I am not worried, but we must start thinking that games are going on and we are losing many points," added Pirlo.

"We need to change our path, our mentality and our personality because all the matches are not the same."