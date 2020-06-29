Inter must take chances to receive credit for performances – Conte's assistant Stellini

Cristian Stellini acknowledged Inter cannot hope to gain plaudits for performances until they start to take their chances after overcoming a scare against Parma in Serie A.

Inter trailed until the 84th minute following Gervinho's opener, but quick-fire goals from defenders Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni secured a dramatic 2-1 away win on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri had 24 shots in all, including seven from reported Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez – who has scored just once in his past five Serie A appearances.

Assistant coach Stellini – taking on media duties as Antonio Conte served a touchline ban – recognised the need for third-placed Inter to improve in front of goal, with Martinez's strike partner Lukaku also wasteful.

"We've created a lot of chances in these games since the restart," Stellini explained. "But we need to start converting them, because that's what changes opinions on performances and matches.

"We still need to grow into the new aspects of our way of playing, but right now we're having a lot of opportunities to cause issues in the opposition penalty area.

"It wasn't easy tonight, but we reacted and controlled the game and the victory is deserved. These kinds of matches are won by knowing to wait for the right moment.

"We were hardly in a lot of trouble against Napoli [in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg], created a lot, and still didn't win."

The coach was encouraged by Inter's fighting spirit, however, adding: "I think it's a deserved win, because other than the space we allowed Parma, who are a very dangerous side on the break, we managed the game well, creating plenty of chances to score ourselves.

"It's not easy to have all our players at 100 per cent right now. Two of our three defenders tonight hadn't played for months.

"We showed an important response. We expected it from the lads and they didn't disappoint."

"It wasn't easy tonight, but we reacted and controlled the game and the victory is deserved. These kinds of matches are won by knowing to wait for the right moment.

"We were hardly in a lot of trouble against Napoli [in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg], created a lot, and still didn't win."

The coach was encouraged by Inter's fighting spirit, however, adding: "I think it's a deserved win, because other than the space we allowed Parma, who are a very dangerous side on the break, we managed the game well, creating plenty of chances to score ourselves.

"It's not easy to have all our players at 100 per cent right now. Two of our three defenders tonight hadn't played for months.

"We showed an important response. We expected it from the lads and they didn't disappoint."

Inter – eight points adrift of Serie A leaders Juventus and four ahead of fourth-placed Atalanta – host lowly Brescia in Milan on Wednesday.