Ligue 1
Serie A

Inter midfielder Vidal to have knee surgery

Inter midfielder Vidal to have knee surgery

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal is to undergo surgery on his left knee.

The Serie A leaders announced on Thursday that Vidal has been suffering from meniscus pain.

The experienced Chile international will be treated at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano on Friday.

Vidal, 33, has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Antonio Conte's side this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The former Juventus star has won 1.2 tackles and 5.2 duels on average per 90 minutes this season. Among Inter midfielders, only Nicolo Barella (six) averages more successful duels per game.

The Nerazzurri, who are six points clear at the top of Serie A, face Torino away from home on Sunday.

Previous A piece of the Scudetto in his pocket? Conte laugh
Read
A piece of the Scudetto in his pocket? Conte laughs off Inter title claims for now
Next Messi? Zanetti 'can't say' Inter want Barca supers
Read
Messi? Zanetti 'can't say' Inter want Barca superstar

Latest Stories

>