Inter loan Lazaro to Gladbach

Valentino Lazaro has joined Borussia Monchengladbach on loan from Inter for the 2020-21 season.

The 24-year-old Austria international signed from Hertha Berlin last year but only played six times in Serie A before heading to Newcastle United on loan in January.

He played 15 times for the Magpies in all competitions, scoring twice.

Speaking of the deal, Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl told the club's website: "We're delighted that the loan move has gone through and that Tino has chosen to come to Borussia.

"He is a very versatile player and adds even more strength and depth to our squad."

Gladbach will start the new Bundesliga season against Borussia Dortmund on September 18.

They finished fourth last term to secure a place in the group stages of the Champions League.