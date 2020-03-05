Inter donate €100,000 to coronavirus research

Inter and president Steven Zhang have donated €100,000 to coronavirus research, the Serie A club announced.

The Nerazzurri are donating to the Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences at the Sacco Hospital in Milan to help combat the outbreak.

It comes as the coronavirus wreaks havoc after the announcement that Serie A and all other sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until April 3 following a government decree.

Serie A matches have been called off over the past two weekends, along with the midweek Coppa Italia semi-finals.

"Inter has an indissoluble bond with the city of Milan and is proud of the dedication with which all the staff of the Sacco Hospital are dealing with the exceptional situation," said President Steven Zhang.

"Since the beginning of the Coronavirus emergency we have followed with particular attention and apprehension the evolution of the situation, both as a Club and as a shareholder, stressing in all locations as the only priority was public health and safety.

"It is for this reason that FC Internazionale Milano feels the duty to support the Sacco Hospital."

There are 2,502 confirmed cases of the virus in Italy, with 80 deaths.

There have been 3,199 fatalities worldwide.