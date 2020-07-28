Inter 2-0 Napoli: Martinez scores stunner as unbeaten run continues

Substitute Lautaro Martinez's stunning strike ensured Inter are in pole position to finish as runners-up in Serie A after a 2-0 victory over Napoli.

Atalanta's win earlier on Tuesday dropped the Nerazzurri down to third, but Danilo D'Ambrosio's first-half goal put them on course to move directly behind champions Juventus once again.

Martinez then came off the bench and fired home from range in the 74th minute for just his third goal since January as Inter made it seven games without defeat ahead of Saturday's season-ending clash with Atalanta, who are just one point behind them.

A second straight away defeat for Napoli left them seventh, though their Coppa Italia victory has already assured them of a Europa League place in 2020-21.

It took Inter just 11 minutes to go ahead, D'Ambrosio reaching Cristiano Biraghi's cutback and steering a first-time shot into the net.

Napoli then seized control of proceedings, though, with a passage that began with Lorenzo Insigne flicking Piotr Zielinski's effort just wide with Samir Handanovic rooted to the spot.

Handanovic then made saves from Zielinski and Matteo Politano before an Antonio Candreva deflection diverted an Insigne effort wide when a goal looked certain.

Napoli keeper Alex Meret did his best not to be overshadowed, brilliantly tipping Marcelo Brozovic's effort wide at the end of an entertaining first half.

Momentum was lost after the break and an hour had gone when Eljif Elmas next went close when firing wide.

Biraghi could have wrapped up the three points but he got his effort horribly wrong on the counter, and it was left for Martinez to run forward and pick out the bottom corner from 25 yards out to seal it.