Injured Sensi out of Italy squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Stefano Sensi will miss Italy's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Greece and Liechtenstein due to injury.

The midfielder is unavailable for international duty after he was forced off in the first half of Inter's 2-1 defeat to Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.

Sensi was included by Italy coach Roberto Mancini in his squad for the upcoming fixtures last week, but Italy confirmed on Monday the 24-year-old will now instead remain at his club to undergo treatment.

The Azzurri sit top of Group J with a 100 per cent record, recording six wins from six so far in qualifying.

Sensi was involved in the victories over Armenia and Finland in September, starting the 2-1 triumph against the latter, while he scored his first international goal in a 6-0 thrashing of Liechtenstein back in March.

However, he will not feature in the return fixture next Tuesday, with that game coming three days after Mancini's side host Greece at the Stadio Olimpico.