I'm very happy at Juventus – Matthijs de Ligt dismisses transfer speculation

Matthijs de Ligt insisted any suggestions he wants to leave Juventus are wrong as the centre-back expressed his happiness at being in Turin.

The Netherlands international only moved to the Bianconeri last July, joining in a €75million deal after starring in an Ajax team that won a domestic double and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2018-19.

De Ligt's signing was seen as a coup for Juve at the time, yet the 20-year-old has struggled for consistent form in his maiden campaign, making costly errors against Napoli and Inter.

Despite reports he could be looking for a way out, with Barcelona rumoured to be interested, De Ligt stressed he wants to remain with the Serie A leaders.

"They invented many things about me: the truth is that I'm really happy in Turin and to be able to train every day with extraordinary players," De Ligt told Tuttosport.

"I have the feeling of improving day by day. So, yes, I'm very happy.

"When I arrived at Juve I immediately realised the international dimension of the club. All the other players immediately made me feel part of a family, literally all of them."

Juve were one point clear of Lazio with 12 games to go when the Serie A season was suspended back in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy's top flight is set to return with games behind closed doors this month, though, with Maurizio Sarri looking to lead Juve to a ninth successive title in his first season in charge.

De Ligt has been impressed by the former Chelsea head coach, admitting his style reminds him of the 'Total Football' system that previous Netherlands teams popularised.

"He's a tactician with a very specific idea of football," De Ligt added of Sarri.

"He is the Italian way to the 'Total Dutch Football'. I see we are improving day by day."