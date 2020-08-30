Ligue 1
Ibrahimovic says 'everything is sorted' for Milan stay

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has declared "everything is sorted" for him to stay at Milan for the new season.

The long-running saga surrounding the former Sweden international's future appears to be over, with Milan tweeting a video accompanied by a message saying Ibrahimovic "is back".

"Finally, everything is sorted out and I could come back to where I feel at home," said the 38-year-old.

