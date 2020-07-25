Ligue 1
Serie A

Ibrahimovic rules out retirement: I'm just warming up!

Ibrahimovic rules out retirement: I'm just warming up!

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks to have ruled out imminent retirement, insisting: "I'm just warming up!"

The former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United forward joined Milan on a short-term deal in December, but there is uncertainty over his long-term future.

Rossoneri head coach Stefano Pioli is keen to keep the player at San Siro, with a move to Silvio Berlusconi's Monza or a return to his native Sweden having also been mooted.

It has also been suggested Ibrahimovic could retire when the 2019-20 Serie A season concludes in August, just two months prior to his 39th birthday.

However, in an Instagram video published on Saturday, Ibrahimovic said: "So you think that I'm done, that my career will soon be over. You don't know me.

"All my life I had to fight. No one believed in me, so I had to believe in myself.

"Some people wanted to break me, but they only made me stronger. Others wanted to exploit me; they only made me smarter. And now you think I'm done?

"To all of you, I only have one thing to say: I'm not like you, because I'm not you. I am Zlatan Ibrahimovic and I'm just warming up!"

Ibrahimovic has scored seven goals in 16 Serie A appearances this season, helping Milan to find some resurgent form that has put them sixth in the table with two games to go.

Previous Pioli wants to keep working with Ibrahimovic at Mi
Read
Pioli wants to keep working with Ibrahimovic at Milan and tips Leao to 'explode'
Next Genoa 0-3 Inter: Lukaku sparkles in first win in t
Read
Genoa 0-3 Inter: Lukaku sparkles in first win in three for Nerazzurri

Latest Stories